1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Kendallville shooting

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station late Sunday night, Kendallville police said today.

Police said they are seeking Matthew Rodriguez, 25, as a person of interest.

Police were called to Gallops, 1215 W. North St., just before midnight after someone called 911 to report that several people were shot and the shooter had left the scene, a statement from the department said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two victims in critical condition and pronounced another victim dead at the scene, police said. The two injured victims were taken to area hospitals.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is driving a red, 2010 Kia Forte with an Indiana license plate of AYW713.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about where he is should call 911.