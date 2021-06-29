ECHL's equipment managers collectively honored

Equipment managers from the ECHL's 14 participating teams this season, including Skylar Garver of Fort Wayne, have been named Equipment Manager of the Year, the league announced today.

Each of the equipment managers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement.

The award is presented by Warrior Hockey.

Other equipment managers honored are Tim Abbott of Allen, John Sellars of Florida, Shawn Thorns of Greenville, Darrin Flinchem of Indy, Jeremy Holloway of Jacksonville, Lukas Nestor of Kansas City, Adam Dexter of Orlando, Gavin Bechtol of Rapid City, Nick Lazor of South Carolina, Tony Deynzer of Tulsa, Matthew Schwegmann of Utah, Bill Higgins of Wheeling and Frank Jury of Wichita.