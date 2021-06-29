ECHL recognizes all team trainers for yearend honor

Head athletic trainers from all 14 participating ECHL teams during the 2020-21 season, including Matt Willett of the Komets, have been named the league's Athletic Trainer of the Year, the league announced today.

Each of the athletic trainers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement.

“We would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams’ Athletic Trainers for their hard work and dedication,” said Joe Ernst, ECHL senior vice president of hockey operations, in the statement. “We asked each of these individuals to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play."

The award is presented by Fairly Group.

Other trainers receiving the award were Jordan Dutton of Allen, Dylan Dewey of Florida, Adam Campbell of Greenville, George Bullock Jr. of Indy, Scott McLay of Jacksonville, Nick Potter of Kansas City, Brian DeAlmeida of Orlando, Cody Lindhorst of Rapid City, Max Finley of South Carolina, Steve Lintern of Tulsa, Collin Lee of Utah, Daniel Barker of Wheeling and Josh Elmer of Wichita.

