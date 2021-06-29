Air-quality projects at FWCS approved

Efforts to improve air quality at Fort Wayne Community Schools are underway -- with help from federal coronavirus relief dollars.

The school board on Monday approved spending $819,275 on projects at two elementary schools and school clinics.

The $190,000 contract with Siemens Industry Inc. will bring advanced plasma air purification units to each school clinic's heating, ventilation and air conditioning units by Oct. 31.

The upgrade will be supported by the second round of federal coronavirus relief funding. FWCS' allocation is about $42 million.

That allocation and the $100.8 million earmarked for FWCS in the third funding round will also support architectural renovations to provide enclosed classrooms in areas originally built as open-concept classrooms at Arlington and Lincoln elementary schools.

"Even with all the partitions closed, they're still open," facilities director Darren Hess said. "There's not a physical way at this point to close off the classrooms."

Teachers use shelving and other methods to create walls, board member Steve Corona said.