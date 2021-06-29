Lane restrictions to begin at U.S. 30 intersection

Lane restrictions are scheduled to begin July 6 for construction of a reduced-conflict intersection at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Whitley County Road South 500 East, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The driving lane in each direction will be closed for one week to allow crews to construct right-turn lanes onto County Road South 500 East, INDOT said. When those lanes are completed, the passing lane in each direction will close for construction of the reduced-conflict intersection.

The work is scheduled to be completed by early August, INDOT said. A reduced speed limit of 50 mph will be enforced in the construction zone.