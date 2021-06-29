Parnell Avenue section to close for 1 1/2 months

Beginning July 5, Parnell Avenue will be closed from Coliseum Boulevard to North Clinton Street for 45 days, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

During the closure, there will be no access to East California Road from Parnell Avenue, but traffic will be detoured to Paul Shaffer Drive and North Clinton, the city said in a statement.

The closure is part of the $1.2 million Parnell Avenue project, to be completed in December, which includes pavement patching, milling and asphalt resurfacing, as well as an extension of the southbound left-turn lane, the statement said. It said median reconstruction, along with sidewalk and ADA curb ramps and upgraded street lighting, will also be included.