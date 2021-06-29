June 29: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (June 29, 2021) – Another 13 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with eight confirmed PCR cases and five probable antigen case, bringing the total to 41,944 cases and 693 deaths Tuesday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 16,404 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.