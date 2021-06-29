Suicide declared in inmate's death

An 18-year-old Fort Wayne woman found unresponsive in an Allen County Jail cell committed suicide, the Allen County coroner's office announced Monday.

The woman was found unresponsive by jail staff “with a ligature around her neck,” according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman's cause of death was “asphyxia due to hanging.” The death remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department. The Journal Gazette doesn't publish the names of suicide victims.