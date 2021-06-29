The Journal Gazette
 
    Moped crash sends rider to hospital

    The Journal Gazette

    A moped rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after causing an accident on Coldwater Road near Cook Road, a city police official said.

    An adult male was riding a moped southbound on Coldwater, which was restricted to one lane for construction, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

    Witnesses described the moped rider's driving as reckless, including “weaving in and out of the barricade barrels.” He lost control of the vehicle after hitting a barrel, police said.

    The man, whose identity was not released, wasn't wearing a helmet, police said. Hospital staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.

    The Fort Wayne Police Department's Fatal Accident Team planned to investigate the crash Monday evening, temporarily closing southbound Coldwater Road at Riley Drive.

