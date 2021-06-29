Assistant principal to lead Homestead

One of Homestead High School's assistant principals is poised for a promotion.

The Southwest Allen County Schools board is expected to approve Susan Summers as principal on July 13, the district said Monday. The position was last held by Park Ginder, who was promoted this month to superintendent.

“Susan Summers is a well-respected educator and leader who has an extensive track record of building relationships and supporting Spartans, their families and staff,” Ginder said in a statement.

Summers, who has more than 40 years of secondary education experience, joined the Homestead teaching staff in 1997. She was named assistant principal in 2012, according to a news release.