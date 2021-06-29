Neighborhood Code gets deputy

The city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division on Monday announced Catherine Toppel as its new deputy director of Neighborhood Code Compliance.

Toppel, who began her duties June 14, brings more than 17 years of management experience to the position. She was director of Property Maintenance, Zoning and Quality of Life in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, from 2014 to 2021 and the code enforcement director for South Bend from 2002 to March 2013.

Toppel was first vice president of the American Association of Code Enforcement from 2012 to 2013 and was sergeant at arms from 2006 to 2007. Toppel was president of the Neighborhood Resources Corp. from 2008 to 2009 and secretary from 2006 to 2007. In 2006, she received the National Award for Code Enforcement Techniques from the American Association of Code Enforcement.