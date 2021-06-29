The Journal Gazette
 
    Vaccines available at TinCaps game

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering with Parkview Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines during the TinCaps game on Thursday at Parkview Field. 

    A pop-up vaccination clinic will be open from 6:05 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, located on the right field concourse of Parkview Field. 

    Ticketholders will have access to 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson on a first-come, first-served basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for individuals 18 and older. 

    Everyone who receives a vaccine during the game will receive a gift card from the TinCaps in appreciation. Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing, said fan's well-being is a top priority for the club.

