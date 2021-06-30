13 in county test positive for virus

Another 13 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,944 cases and 693 deaths, the local health department reported Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health announced that 183 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.

That brought to 753,528 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,420 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.