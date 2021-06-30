Bridge construction to begin on I-69 near Waterloo

Bridge construction is to begin on or after July 7 on Interstate 69 near Waterloo, lasting more than three months, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Crews will be replacing the southbound bridge, including the southbound Exit 334 ramp to U.S. 6, INDOT said in a statement.

During construction, southbound traffic will use a temporary bridge until the new bridge is complete, the statement said. It said drivers going south wanting to access U.S. 6 should use the posted detour of I-69 south to Exit 329, then use northbound I-69 to Exit 334.

Work is expected to last until the end of October, the statement said.