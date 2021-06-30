Monroeville woman dies in 1-vehicle crash

A Monroeville woman died late Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Monroeville, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Christina M. Plumley, 42, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries in the 10:30 p.m. crash on McArdle Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Plumley's death is the 20th in motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year, the statement said. The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.