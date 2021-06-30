Flood warning: Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley, Defiance, Paulding, Williams

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until 4:45 p.m. today for parts of Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties in Indiana, and parts of Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.

The weather service also issued a flood warning until 3:45 p.m. for parts of LaGrange and Steuben counties. Minor flooding has been reported in Hudson.

About 2 p.m., slow-moving thunderstorms with very heavy rain were moving across the area, the weather service said. It said 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Auburn, Columbia City, Garrett, Winona Lake, Butler, Tri-Lakes, Huntertown, Avillia, Albion, Waterloo, Kendallville, Angola, Hamilton, Rome City, Wolcottville, Ashley, Corunna, Hamilton Lake, Alvarado and Pleasant Lake in Indiana and Defiance, Bryan, Hicksville, Paulding, Edgerton, Montpelier, Stryker, Edon, Holiday City and Columbia in Ohio.