Fort Wayne officials celebrate completion of MamaJo's work

City officials and residents celebrated the work of MamaJo, the tunnel boring machine that has dug through nearly five miles of bedrock in the last few years.

The tunnel connects with 14 neighborhoods and will help reduce combined sewage overflows into the river. It is 16 feet in diameter and will store and transport sewage during heavy rains.

MamaJo's journey started near Glasgow and Dwenger avenues. The event was held at Foster Park, and organizers had free T-shirts and rocks from 220 feet below the Earth's surface for attendees.

“When connected in 2023, the tunnel will benefit the entire community by protecting our rivers from combined sewer overflows,” Deputy Director of City Utilities Matthew Wirtz said.

The tunnel will also protect about 45,000 residents and 15,000 properties from basement back-ups and street flooding, Wirtz said.