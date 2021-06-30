The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:46 am

    1 arrested in stabbing

    The Journal Gazette

    A man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon and another man was arrested, Fort Wayne police said today.

    Police were called to the 2000 block of Carterton Drive just after 3 p.m., police said in a statement. The statement said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said they were able to get information about a suspect and later arrested Ha Se Din, 38, who is being charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Allen County Jail.

     

