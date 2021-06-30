TRF announces executive director

Justin Shurley has been named Three Rivers Festival's executive director, officials announced today during a 10 a.m. news conference at Headwaters Park Pavilion.

The announcement came just nine days before this year's event kicks off July 9 with a chalk walk, helicopter rides and the popular junk food alley.

The festival's board announced April 13 that it would forgo the traditional opening parade for the second straight year to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19. The decision was made after consulting the Allen County Department of Health and Mayor Tom Henry.

More than 50,000 people attend the parade each year. The festival, which began in 1969, typically attracts more than 350,000 during its nine-day run.

Annual highlights include Art in the Park, a bed race, an international village, midway rides, concerts and a fireworks finale.

The 2020 festival, which would have been the 52nd, was cancelled because organizers didn't want the event to become a hot spot for the coronavirus to spread.

The new executive director was introduced three months after Jack Hammer, the former executive director, exited the organization after almost 11 years.

John Nichter, president of the festival board, said in April that officials were reevaluating the job, determining which responsibilities needed to be added and which no longer apply.

