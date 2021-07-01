Thursday, July 01, 2021 3:59 pm
Discount rides offered during holiday weekend
The Journal Gazette
Residents wanting a safe ride home during the Fourth of July weekend will have the option of taking a Lyft or Uber for $15 off, a statement from Sober Ride Indiana said today.
The ride credits are available for the first 1,000 Fort Wayne participants, and can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday through Monday, the organization said.
To redeem the ride credit, go to SoberRideIndiana.com.
