Discount rides offered during holiday weekend

Residents wanting a safe ride home during the Fourth of July weekend will have the option of taking a Lyft or Uber for $15 off, a statement from Sober Ride Indiana said today.

The ride credits are available for the first 1,000 Fort Wayne participants, and can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday through Monday, the organization said.

To redeem the ride credit, go to SoberRideIndiana.com.