Overnight work to restrict sections of northeast roads

North Clinton Street between Coliseum Boulevard and Washington Center Road and Parnell Avenue between Coliseum Boulevard and North Clinton Street will have lane restrictions during the evening and overnight hours tonight during work in the median and power-line relocation, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The work is expected to be completed in the early morning hours Friday, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.