Victims of Paulding Road crash identified

Three Fort Wayne men have been identified as the victims of a crash in the 200 block of East Paulding Road about 12:30 a.m. today, the Allen County coroner's office said.

The coroner's office identified the victims as Sor No Bit, 25, Sai Po Lar, 28, and Ah Tone, 28. It said all three died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash. They are the 21st, 22nd and 23rd people to die in traffic accidents in the county so far this year.

Fort Wayne police have said they responded to a disturbance in which a suspect, who was not identified, fled from police in a vehicle, and a short pursuit began before the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

A short time later that vehicle was involved in a crash in which it struck a utility pole and tree, severing the vehicle, the coroner's office said. All three occupants were ejected. The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pronounced them dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.