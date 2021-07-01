Indiana: 249 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 249 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 754,317 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,431 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from Wednesday. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,584,675 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,582,535 Wednesday. A total of 10,866,905 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020, state health officials said. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,629,362 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,806,324 first doses and 2,823,038 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state health officials said.