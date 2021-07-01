3 dead after driver flees from police

Three people died this morning after a man fleeing from police crashed his car on East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Hoevelwood Drive just before 12:30 a.m. on the report of an intoxicated man, city police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the statement said, they tried to talk to a man sitting behind the driver's seat of a vehicle that witnesses said was involved. When officers tried to stop the driver, it said, he refused and fled from police in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Minutes later, police were called to the 200 block of East Paulding Road, where the vehicle had struck a light pole, a tree, a house and a gas line, the statement said. All three people inside the vehicle were declared dead at the scene.

Residents in the area were evacuated from their homes because of the gas line being struck, police said.

The identities of the crash victims will be released by the Allen County coroner's office, police said. The incident remains under investigation.