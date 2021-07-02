Verbatim: Jefferson Pointe Barnes & Noble to relocate

Barnes & Noble issued the following Friday, July 2, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, IN –July 2, 2021 – Barnes & Noble is excited to announce in September 2021 it will be relocating from its Jefferson Point Shopping Center location to a new bookstore in the nearby Orchard Crossing Shopping Center.

The new bookstore will showcase a fresh design and layout with a focus on providing a warm and welcoming environment for browsing along with a locally-tailored selection curated by our expert booksellers.

In preparation for the move, Barnes & Noble will close its Jefferson Point Shopping Center location on Sunday, August 22. During the transition, customers can shop at Barnes & Noble's Glenbrook Square Mall location and on www.bn.com. They can also follow news of the move on social media.

