Friday, July 02, 2021 10:26 am
Verbatim: Jefferson Pointe Barnes & Noble to relocate
Barnes & Noble issued the following Friday, July 2, 2021 –
Fort Wayne, IN –July 2, 2021 – Barnes & Noble is excited to announce in September 2021 it will be relocating from its Jefferson Point Shopping Center location to a new bookstore in the nearby Orchard Crossing Shopping Center.
The new bookstore will showcase a fresh design and layout with a focus on providing a warm and welcoming environment for browsing along with a locally-tailored selection curated by our expert booksellers.
In preparation for the move, Barnes & Noble will close its Jefferson Point Shopping Center location on Sunday, August 22. During the transition, customers can shop at Barnes & Noble's Glenbrook Square Mall location and on www.bn.com. They can also follow news of the move on social media.
