Verbatim: Emaciated dog found

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control issued the following Friday, July 2, 2021–

FORT WAYNE, IN – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the care of a severely malnourished dog found abandoned Thursday afternoon.

The dog was found by a passerby along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of S. Anthony Blvd. The male dog appears to be a Beagle or Brittany mix breed and is approximately one year old.

At the time it was found the dog was not able to walk due to its condition, and after being examined by the medical team at the shelter they do not believe it was able to travel to this location by itself. After further investigation it appears the dog was kept in a crate or small enclosed area prior being found in this area.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is asking anyone with information about this dog or its owners to contact the shelter at 260-427-1244, option 1.

The dog is currently being cared for by medical staff at the shelter.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance.