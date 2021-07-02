Indiana's COVID death toll rises by 5

The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 249 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and five have died.

That brings to 754,317 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,431 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 15 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,978 cases. No new deaths were added Thursday to the county's 693 deaths.