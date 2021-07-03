State police caution against road rage over July 4 holiday

INDIANAPOLIS – State troopers have investigated 30 incidents involving gunfire so far this year on interstates in the Indianapolis area.

Most of the incidents involved road rage, said state police who are urging motorists to use patience and be courteous while traveling over the July 4 holiday weekend.

A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested last week on Interstate 70 after at least one shot struck the dashboard of another vehicle. Another man was arrested April 2 in connection with a March 31 fatal shooting on Interstate 65.

Troopers investigated 23 interstate shootings last year in the Indianapolis area. Nine were investigated in 2019.