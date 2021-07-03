1 man injured in shooting at Indianapolis shopping mall

INDIANAPOLIS – One man was wounded in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall, police said.

The victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital for an injury described as non-life-threatening following the incident Friday night at the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, Indianapolis police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said.

No one was in custody in relation to the incident, and what led to the shooting was still under investigation, Cook said.

Shopper Doug Clark told WTHR-TV that he and his wife were inside a store when its manager came running inside from the mall's food court.

"He came running down, closed the door and took us all to the back, all the customers in the store, so we were safe," Clark said.

"He said there was an active shooter and that he was just wanting to get us all to safety. He said his ears were still ringing from the shots being fired by his head," Clark said.

The mall closed for the night following the shooting that occurred about 7 p.m.