Holiday weekend crash investigated

Prosecutors in LaGrange County will be reviewing details of a July Fourth weekend car crash that sent an Illinois man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Indiana State Police said the collision happened about 9:20 p.m. Friday along the Interstate 80/90 Indiana Toll Road when Steven B. Clery, 36, of Berwyn, Illinois, apparently lost control of his eastbound Kia.

It ran off the roadway, rolling multiple times into oncoming westbound traffic, but no other vehicles were hit, police said.

Clery's car landed on its side and officers said he suffered serious trauma injuries to the head and one of his arms. Emergency workers used a tourniquet to control heavy bleeding from the victim's arm.

He was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in stable condition.

Officers said airbags in Clery's vehicle did not work because they deployed in a previous collision.

A dog inside the car was thrown from the crash, but police said the animal was in good condition.

A Baltimore, Maryland, semi driver on the roadway at the time of the incident was able to dodge Clery's vehicle, but crashed in a nearby ditch, according to officers.

The truck driver was not hurt.