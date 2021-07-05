Pets of the week

Depeche Meow is a declawed, spayed 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix. Depeche Meow prefers to stay in the shade. She enjoys the silence and just can't get enough head scratches. To meet her, fill out an adoption application at HumaneFW.org.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Matty is an energetic 1-year-old spayed pit bull terrier. To meet Matty, call Animal Care & Control at 447-5502. Her adoption fee is already paid for by a donor.
Humane Fort Wayne
Hazel and Trillium are spayed Chihuahua-short coat mixes. Hazel, 6, and Trillium, 5, are a bonded pair who are in need of a forever home to relax and play. To meet them, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to schedule an adoption appointment.