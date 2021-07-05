Booph children's nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.com recalled due to the nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Booph for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Consumers can contact Booph toll-free at 833-866-6743, email caobooph_us@outlook.com or online at www.chjbooph.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

This recall involves 10 styles of Booph's 100% cotton children's nightgowns. They were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, and 9-10 Years. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns have fruit prints and were sold in white, blue, purple and two shades of pink colors. The size, “100% Cotton, and “Made in China” are sewn on the inner label of the garment's hem line.

The nightgowns were sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from March 2021 through June 2021 for between $9 and $16.