Monday, July 05, 2021 1:08 pm
Children’s Auranso Official nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.com recalled
Children’s Auranso Official nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.com recalled due to the nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Auranso Official for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.
Consumers can contact Auranso Official toll-free at 833-253-6448, email at Auranso_us@outlook.com or online at www.auransoly.com and click on “Product Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.
This recall involves seven styles of Auranso Official children’s nightgowns. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years and 9-10 Years. They have pink heart, white heart or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink. The heart print nightgowns are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and the striped strawberry print nightgowns are made of 100% cotton. The size, fabric, and “Made in China” are printed on a sewn-in label.
The nightgowns were sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $11 and $19.
