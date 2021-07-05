Silver Alert issued for missing Berne man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Berne man.

The Indiana State Police issued the alert for Kenneth Piercy, 47, this morning.

Piercy is 6-feet tall, has red hair, hazel eyes and weighs 208 pounds. Piercy was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m., a statement from state police said.

Piercy was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and red shorts. Police believe Piercy is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Piercy is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's department at 260-724-5345.