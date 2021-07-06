Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Patrick Hughes of Fort Wayne adds a drink holder to his canoe before heading out to fish from Guldlin Park on Monday morning. Previous Next Tuesday, July 06, 2021 1:00 am Adding an accessory Adding an accessory Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story