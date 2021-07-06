Tuesday, July 06, 2021 5:56 pm
Cruise-in to close section of New Haven streets
The Journal Gazette
A section of New Haven streets will be closed from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday during the Canal Cruzers’ Cruise-in on Broadway, the community said today.
Broadway Street between Bell and Park avenues and Main Street between the parking lot behind the Moose Lodge to the city parking lot will be closed, New Haven said in a statement.
No detour will be provided.
