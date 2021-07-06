The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 06, 2021

    Cruise-in to close section of New Haven streets

    A section of New Haven streets will be closed from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday during the Canal Cruzers’ Cruise-in on Broadway, the community said today.

    Broadway Street between Bell and Park avenues and Main Street between the parking lot behind the Moose Lodge to the city parking lot will be closed, New Haven said in a statement.

    No detour will be provided.

     

