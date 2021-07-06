Commission to hear plans for car wash, oil change business

The site of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant west of Memorial Coliseum won't be redeveloped as another eatery if a proposal being heard by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday gains approval.

Instead, the site will house a car wash and oil change business, according to an application filed in the Department of Planning Services.

Applicant Rosa Morquecho of Fort Worth, Texas, says the facility at Parnell Avenue and East Coliseum Boulevard will have two buildings. The application states the existing building will be razed.

The name of the new business is listed as Take 5 Express Car Wash and Take 5 Oil Change.

The site plan for the 1.14-acre property exceeds standards for drive-through lanes and stacking requirements, according to a planning staff report. Plans show access will be right-in, right-out from both Coliseum and Parnell, and cross-access will be provided to the property to the south, a training facility for Associated Builders and Contractors.

The 1,421-square-foot oil change building and the 4,146-square-foot car wash will meet setback standards, the application says. Landscape, sidewalk and lighting requirements will be met without waiver requests.

The site already is zoned as intensive commercial, which allows car washes and other automotive-related uses, so no rezoning is required. The applicant seeks approval of the primary development plan.

Part of a national casual restaurant chain, Ruby Tuesday closed the highly visible Fort Wayne location in August as part of a large number of closures nationwide and the site was put up for sale.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. Media reports say the chain was suffering from a loss in popularity of sit-down dining worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

