Greater Fort Wayne honored

Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the economic development organization which incorporates the local chamber of commerce, is a finalist for a 2021 national Chamber of the Year award. The awards recognize the leadership role chambers have in their communities.

"Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life," a news release said today.

The awards are presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit that represents more than 9,000 professionals from 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations.

John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO, commented on the recognition.

"It's a big deal just to be invited to apply for this award, let alone to make it to the final round," he said in a statement. "I'm very proud of our hard-working staff, our board of directors, our members, and our entire community. We wouldn't be in this position without an entire organization -- and community -- that puts in the work and holds itself to the highest standards."

