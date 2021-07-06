Decatur woman's death in May ruled 23rd homicide

A Decatur woman who died at a Fort Wayne hotel was a homicide victim, the Allen County coroner's office ruled Tuesday, about two months after her death.

Tiffany I. Ferris, 35, drowned, the coroner determined.

She was found dead May 10 at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Terry Smith Jr., 34, is accused of killing Ferris by beating and drowning her at the hotel. Court record indicate he was upset because she had stolen and used his narcotics.

Smith was arrested without incident days later in Muncie by Fort Wayne homicide and vice and narcotics detectives.

Ferris' death is Allen County's 23rd homicide this year.

