Valve-maker Strataflo to expand Fort Wayne plant, add 10 jobs

A more than 80-year-old manufacturer of industrial valves plans to invest up to $2.3 million to expand its Fort Wayne production facility by the end of 2024.

Strataflo Products also plans to add 10 jobs. It currently employs 12 at its 2010 Lakeview Drive plant.

The company makes industrial check valves and foot valves, serving industries including food and beverage, infrastructure and construction equipment, military, oil and gas, and water.

Check valves allow liquids, gases, and steam to flow in only one direction. They are commonly used in water wells, oil and gas pipelines, geothermal HVAC systems and many other plumbing and industrial applications.

Plans call for adding 12,000 square feet to Strataflo's existing manufacturing space, nearly doubling its size. The company expects to install new machinery to keep pace with increasing demand, a news release from Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber group, said.

"As we have developed new product lines over the last decade, we have progressed to the point where we're beginning to outgrow our current facility," said a statement from Strataflo President and General Manager Andy Warner.

Company leaders plan to hire CNC machinists and a manufacturing engineer. Interested applicants can email jobs@strataflo.com for more information.

