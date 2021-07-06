Judge: Suit about emergency-powers law may proceed

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb prevailed in round one of his legal battle about the constitutionality of a new emergency powers law, with Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick finding the suit can go forward despite Attorney General Todd Rokita's efforts to block it.

“When separation of powers is at issue -- as it is here -- the Attorney General's powers do not grant him the authority or ability to prevent a sitting Indiana governor from exercising his or her inherent right to defend the constitutional office of governor by hiring his or her own counsel to do so,” a Saturday ruling said.

Dietrick said it is an “absurd result” to grant the attorney general -- a legislatively created position -- greater authority than the governor, who is a constitutional officer and head of a branch of government.

The judge set a hearing on a motion for summary judgment for Sept. 10, which would focus on the merits of the case.

At issue is whether the legislature can call itself into emergency session despite the Indiana Constitution giving that power to the governor. Lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 earlier this year and Holcomb vetoed it. The legislature then overrode the veto and Holcomb sued.

Rokita argued state law prevented Holcomb from suing unless the attorney general approved. He can seek an appeal of the judge's ruling on that issue.

nkelly@jg.net