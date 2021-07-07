Flood advisory: DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Williams

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a flood advisory for parts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio, until 4:15 p.m.

Weather-service radar indicated heavy rain because of thunderstorms in the area, and minor flooding was expected to begin, the advisory said. The highest rainfall amounts are located along a line from Salem Center to Pleasant Lake to Angola.

Other locations to experience flooding include Kendallville, Hamilton, Ashley, Hudson, Clear Lake, Hamilton Lake, Long Lake, Metz and Alvarado in Indiana and Edon and Columbia in Ohio.