    Wednesday, July 07, 2021 9:39 am

    Driver, 91, suffers medical event, dies

    The Journal Gazette

    A 91-year-old man died Monday night in Kosciusko County after suffering a medical event and crashing his vehicle into a home, authorities said.

    Police were called at 7 p.m. after James S. Gall of Leesburg drove off County Road 400 East. His Cadillac Fleetwood struck a fence and came to rest against the south side of an unoccupied home, causing structural damage.

    Gall was pronounced dead at a Warsaw hospital. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said Gall suffered a medical event.

