Wednesday, July 07, 2021 9:39 am
Driver, 91, suffers medical event, dies
The Journal Gazette
A 91-year-old man died Monday night in Kosciusko County after suffering a medical event and crashing his vehicle into a home, authorities said.
Police were called at 7 p.m. after James S. Gall of Leesburg drove off County Road 400 East. His Cadillac Fleetwood struck a fence and came to rest against the south side of an unoccupied home, causing structural damage.
Gall was pronounced dead at a Warsaw hospital. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said Gall suffered a medical event.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story