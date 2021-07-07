Driver, 91, suffers medical event, dies

A 91-year-old man died Monday night in Kosciusko County after suffering a medical event and crashing his vehicle into a home, authorities said.

Police were called at 7 p.m. after James S. Gall of Leesburg drove off County Road 400 East. His Cadillac Fleetwood struck a fence and came to rest against the south side of an unoccupied home, causing structural damage.

Gall was pronounced dead at a Warsaw hospital. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said Gall suffered a medical event.