Wednesday, July 07, 2021 6:40 am
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen
The Journal Gazette
A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for an Elkhart 15-year-old missing since June 7, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.
Sydney Ray Gunter was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly needing medical assistance.
Police said she was in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate TY2975.
No further information was provided about her return.
