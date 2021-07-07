The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 07, 2021 6:40 am

    Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for an Elkhart 15-year-old missing since June 7, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

    Sydney Ray Gunter was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly needing medical assistance.

    Police said she was in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate TY2975.

    No further information was provided about her return.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story