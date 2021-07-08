Thursday, July 08, 2021 2:37 pm
Free stargazing resumes Saturdays
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society will resume its free stargazing beginning Saturday at its Star Quest Observatory.
The public event, which is normally held from April through November at Jefferson Township Park east of New Haven, was halted last year due to COVID-19.
The stargazing happens every clear Saturday beginning one hour after sunset. Organization officials are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story