3 HEAL markets set to sell produce

Locally grown produce will be sold at three area HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) markets as part of a partnership with St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Parkview Health.

Market locations:

• McCormick Place Market, 3005 McCormick Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September

• Parkview Health Greenhouse Market, 1716 Beacon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through September

• South Side Farmers Market, 3300 Warsaw St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.

HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne operates the markets, which are designed for low-income families. WIC vouchers, senior vouchers and all SNAP purchases will be matched dollar for dollar at the markets.

Aging & In-Home Services will be at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets to issue senior vouchers to those who qualify. WIC families also can pick up produce vouchers at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets.