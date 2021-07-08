Purdue to open as normal in fall

Purdue University campuses will open with normal operations for the upcoming academic year, trustees decided Wednesday.

Purdue intends to begin the fall semester with little to no use of face masks. A final decision on masking in classrooms and other instructional spaces will be made later.

Other plans include returning all campus spaces and athletics and other venues to full occupancy; and reinstating pre-pandemic attendance policies for academic courses.

Trustees also directed senior leaders and the Protect Purdue team to monitor COVID-19 developments and act as necessary to maintain campus continuity.