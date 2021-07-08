Angola cyclist dies following Tuesday crash

An Angola cyclist has died because of injuries she suffered in a Tuesday collision with a dump truck, Angola police said today.

They said investigators believe Susan Stroh, 67, was riding east on Wendell Jacob Avenue (Steuben County Road 200 North) near Glendarin Way about 12:45 p.m., in front of an eastbound county highway department dump truck, when the truck struck her from behind.

Stroh was critically injured, and taken to Cameron Hospital, then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, with a head injury and broken bones, police said.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected in the crash, they said.

Police said their investigation was continuing, and a report will be filed with the county prosecutor for review.