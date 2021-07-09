Review: 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye

It was a very inspired move to take the Mercedes E-Class architecture, shove big American engines into the front and slap on a sedan body that hinted at The Dukes of Hazard's General Lee.

Nearly 30 years after the demise of the first muscle car era, Dodge was on top. Borrowed from its German sibling when Daimler married Chrysler, the sophisticated chassis provided a world-class suspension system and heavy steering that felt like three bulldozers wouldn't move it off course. That was more than 15 years ago, and the Charger has only improved.

The Charger is available with eight models and five engines, which escalate from a 292 horsepower V-6 through a 370 horsepower., 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, 485 horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8, 717 horsepower supercharged V-8 and an unholy devil at the top, the 797-horsepower supercharged V-8 in the SRT Hellcat Redeye. All those cars move expeditiously, but I prefer the bookends of the efficient V-6 and voracious Redeye V-8.

For around $30,000, you can buy a base Charger with the 3.6-liter V-6, which produces plenty of power in a family car with rear-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It seems to like its Mercedes chassis, plus it delivers up to 19/30 MPG city/highway with rear-wheel-drive (a little less with optional all-wheel-drive). A Mercedes E-Class from the last century never behaved so well.

But if we're laying down cards, my favorite is the Hellcat Redeye widebody I recently tested.

Step into the V-8's throttle to hear the demonic howl from the supercharger as the eight-speed automatic clicks down, engages the wide rear wheels and kisses 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Use electronic launch control to get off smartly. It's intoxicating, but fuel economy ratings of 12/21-MPG city/highway bring sobriety.

Regardless of engine, the Charger is very pleasant inside.

Big comfy seats and generous rear legroom welcome passengers who admire a wide driver-focused dashboard reminiscent of early-'70s Challengers. It's dressed in carbon fiber and houses Chrysler's intuitive infotainment touchscreen in top models.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, navigation and Harman Kardon audio are ready for the asking. A sueded steering wheel, heated/ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel add delights.

It's a big and heavy car, but especially with the widebody package it handles like a much smaller model.

A softer ride compliments the more leisurely V-6, while firmer calibrations with an adaptive electronic suspension ensure nothing from the engine goes to waste. The Redeye dances over rough city streets, but settles comfortably on the highway. Even the loud exhaust calms itself at cruise. It will startle your neighbors, but not your ears on long drives.

There's no shame in the smooth muscular style of base Chargers, but the attitude ramps up progressively as horsepower and window stickers climb. When you reach the summit, a satin black hood, 20-inch carbon black wheels, fender extensions and orange brake calipers have poseurs doing double-takes. The little Hellcat logo on the grille and deck lid should warn them off.

This Charger tops the second muscle car era with the Redeye's V-8, but there's no shame in buying the affordable and efficient V-6.

When better muscle cars are built, and we'll see them soon, they'll be electric and far better for it. Until then, revel in all the car's German-American heritage has wrought. The Charger's affordable $30,570 base price rose to an astounding $92,150 for the nastiest version of all.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. To see a video review, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc2F7TIKCvg Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.