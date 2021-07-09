Allen among 4 counties with COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care facility

INDIANAPOLIS-- Allen County is among four counties with an outbreak in a long-term care facility as the state sees the COVID-19 Delta variant rise.

But State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Friday no new state restrictions are on the way and Indiana won't mandate masks in schools -- even for those who can't be vaccinated.

It was the first briefing on COVID-19 in about two months.

She noted that the state's positivity rate has risen from 2.1% in late June to 3.2% and hospitalizations are increasing as well.

The state is running random samples to identify strains in the state. Overall, the leading variant is still the UK strain. But the new Delta strain out of India made up 56% of the samples from June 11 to July 8.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said the Delta strain is more infectious and possibly more severe.